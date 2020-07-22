Where to buy your Norfolk flag face mask

Steve Downes wearing a Norfolk Day mask. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

For people looking for something different than a standard face mask, we might have something just for you.

Face coverings already have to be worn on public transport and from July 24 people will have to wear masks in shops and supermarkets, otherwise they risk a £100 fine.

To celebrate Norfolk Day and everything brilliant about our county, our Norfolk Store has released a face mask with the Norfolk Flag on the front.

The mask, which is available in one adult size, features the yellow and white flag with adjustable toggles to improve fit.

The £8 mask also contains two replaceable cotton inserts.

The Norfolk Store also includes Norfolk Day flags, banners and posters and Norfolk related clothing.

To purchase a Norfolk Flag Face Mask, visit: www.norfolkstore.co.uk

These are not supplied as a medical grade device and should not be used in this capacity.