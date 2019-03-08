Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Parkrun goes from strength-to-strength in Norfolk - here’s where you can take part

PUBLISHED: 16:16 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 30 March 2019

Runners take offf on a run in Thetford Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Runners take offf on a run in Thetford Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Geoffrey Herschell

Two more parkruns are in the pipeline in Norfolk, as the number of runners taking part nudges the 4,000 mark.

Andrew Lane (in yellow T-shirt) taking part in the first Parkrun at Bushy Park, London, on October 2, 2004. Picture: ParkrunAndrew Lane (in yellow T-shirt) taking part in the first Parkrun at Bushy Park, London, on October 2, 2004. Picture: Parkrun

Sixteen adult and three junior runs have been set up around the county since the first 10 participants got on their marks in Gorleston 10 years ago.

Some 3,502 adults and 369 juniors now join in each weekend, at locations as diverse as Holkham Hall and Wayland Prison.

Andrew Lane, regional event support ambassador for organiser Parkrun UK, said there would soon be new runs at Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich and a junior run in Lakenham.

Retired account Mr Lane, 62, from Wymondham, said: “I used to live in Teddington, London, and I was one of the 13 runners at the very first parkrun in October 2004. There were no grand plans at all. No one had any idea it would grow like this.

“They are all nice places to run, with no worries about traffic. Also 5K is the perfect distance - long enough to be a challenge, but short enough for everyone to have a go.”

Mr Lane began running a decade before taking part in the first parkrun.

“Around 25 years ago I did a race in London, it was a 10-mile race and I just loved the atmosphere and the DIY community feel to it,” he said.

“It was run by a local running club, we ran along the towpath and I just got hooked.”

Mr Lane said parkruns offered a “friendly community atmosphere”, where people could make friends and the runs were free to take part in, suitable for children and easy to register for.

Events are formed by local demand rather than the national body. Anyone setting up a new run must pay £3,000 to register with Parkrun UK. The one-off charge covers the cost of laptop, scanners and other equipment needed to time runners’ performance.

Mr Lane said Active Norfolk had covered half the cost of runs, with local councils providing the balance.

For more on parkruns, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Solar panel scam warning issued by watchdogs after attempts to con Norfolk people

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for a scam over solar panels. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fly-tippers target RSPCA charity shop

Rubbish dumped in the RSPCA's bin included an item which identified a business Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Vintage 1960s Festival hailed a “huge” success

Friends (from left) Carole Dewey, Roger and Elaine Brandon and Linda and David Trent strike a pose at Cromer Pier's Vintage 1960s Festival. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

STARTING XIs: Canaries unchanged at Boro, as promotion rivals Sheffield United lose

Grant Hanley and Teemu Pukki take in the Riverside ahead of kick-off, which is called the Captain James Cook Stadium for one day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Image

Parkrun goes from strength-to-strength in Norfolk - here’s where you can take part

Runners take offf on a run in Thetford Photo: Geoffrey Herschell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists