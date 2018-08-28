Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk’s got a new sausage festival for 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:44 06 February 2019

Sausages at Walsingham Farm Shop Picture: Ian Burt

Sausages at Walsingham Farm Shop Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2009

The first Big Norfolk Sausage Bash is coming to Aylsham this spring.

A collective of food lovers and producers from the county have come together to announce a brand new event for 2019 – The Big Norfolk Sausage Bash.

Coxfords Butchers, sausage roll champion and chef Charlie Hodson and Sam Bagge of Walsingham Farm Shop, will host the inaugural event in the centre of Aylsham on Sunday, May 12 from 10am to 4pm.

Not only is the sausage fest free, but it’s entirely not for profit, with all proceeds being shared out between five charities and organisations including the local scout group, Aylsham’s church, Aylsham Cluster Trust, Cancer Research UK an Hospitality Action UK.

The group said: “The main focus is bringing awareness to the high street butcher. They’re closing all around the country. We thought, what better way to highlight how amazing they are? We’re inviting butchers from Norfolk but we’re also going outside of Norfolk and out of East Anglia, offering help and support to other butchers and bringing a highlight to their high streets. For us it’s about farming, the farmer, the retailer and the chefs who use sausages.

“We’ve got winner of the Sausage Roll Off Adrian Oliver coming up with his sausage company from Cornwall, and another chef from the Theatre Royal in Plymouth who’s a Norfolk boy originally.”

On the day as well as sausage and other food producers, organisers expect to have lots of locally produced beer, a butchery and chef live demonstration stage in the town hall, and live music going on until the evening. Activities for children will be hosted in the church and its grounds.

If you’re a butcher or producer wanting to take part contact Coxfords Butchers. Other stand holders should call Sam at Walsingham Farm Shop.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Ivan Overland was killed after he was not wearing a seatbelt in a crash. Picture: Stefan Rider

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

More than 45,000 messages helped London gang flood Great Yarmouth with crack cocaine and heroin, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

WATCH: Leeds downed, Ipswich next? – The PinkUn Show #166 LIVE and interactive

The PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack, to discuss a stellar week for Norwich City, victory at Leeds - and the prespect of the big derby showdown with Ipswich Town.

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Ivan Overland was killed after he was not wearing a seatbelt in a crash. Picture: Stefan Rider

Police warn taxi firm’s bid for restaurant could create ‘flashpoint for disorder’

The unit on Prince of Wales Road which could be turned into a restaurant. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists