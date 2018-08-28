Norfolk’s got a new sausage festival for 2019

Sausages at Walsingham Farm Shop Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2009

The first Big Norfolk Sausage Bash is coming to Aylsham this spring.

A collective of food lovers and producers from the county have come together to announce a brand new event for 2019 – The Big Norfolk Sausage Bash.

Coxfords Butchers, sausage roll champion and chef Charlie Hodson and Sam Bagge of Walsingham Farm Shop, will host the inaugural event in the centre of Aylsham on Sunday, May 12 from 10am to 4pm.

Not only is the sausage fest free, but it’s entirely not for profit, with all proceeds being shared out between five charities and organisations including the local scout group, Aylsham’s church, Aylsham Cluster Trust, Cancer Research UK an Hospitality Action UK.

The group said: “The main focus is bringing awareness to the high street butcher. They’re closing all around the country. We thought, what better way to highlight how amazing they are? We’re inviting butchers from Norfolk but we’re also going outside of Norfolk and out of East Anglia, offering help and support to other butchers and bringing a highlight to their high streets. For us it’s about farming, the farmer, the retailer and the chefs who use sausages.

“We’ve got winner of the Sausage Roll Off Adrian Oliver coming up with his sausage company from Cornwall, and another chef from the Theatre Royal in Plymouth who’s a Norfolk boy originally.”

On the day as well as sausage and other food producers, organisers expect to have lots of locally produced beer, a butchery and chef live demonstration stage in the town hall, and live music going on until the evening. Activities for children will be hosted in the church and its grounds.

If you’re a butcher or producer wanting to take part contact Coxfords Butchers. Other stand holders should call Sam at Walsingham Farm Shop.