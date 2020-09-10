Search

New bus route to serve airport, UEA and Norwich hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:29 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 10 September 2020

Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Photo : Steve Adams

Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Photo : Steve Adams

Bus users will be able to travel between the airport, university and hospital on one route from next week.

The new 521 bus route from KonectBus will go from the airport through to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: KonectBusThe new 521 bus route from KonectBus will go from the airport through to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: KonectBus

Konectbus will begin operating the 521 service as of Monday, which will depart from Norwich Airport Park and Ride every hour Monday to Friday.

The bus will serve Asda, Sweetbriar Retail Park, Norwich Community Hospital and Earlham Road, through to the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Network manager Steven Royal said the service will offer residents of Hellesdon and Mile Cross the opportunity to access essential services by bus without changing in the city centre.

UEA staff and students are entitled to free travel on this service using a valid UEA ID card.

Mr Royal added the route provided new cross city links and hoped it would assist passengers not trying to find parking at busy sites.

