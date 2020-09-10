New bus route to serve airport, UEA and Norwich hospitals

Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Bus users will be able to travel between the airport, university and hospital on one route from next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new 521 bus route from KonectBus will go from the airport through to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: KonectBus The new 521 bus route from KonectBus will go from the airport through to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: KonectBus

Konectbus will begin operating the 521 service as of Monday, which will depart from Norwich Airport Park and Ride every hour Monday to Friday.

The bus will serve Asda, Sweetbriar Retail Park, Norwich Community Hospital and Earlham Road, through to the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Network manager Steven Royal said the service will offer residents of Hellesdon and Mile Cross the opportunity to access essential services by bus without changing in the city centre.

UEA staff and students are entitled to free travel on this service using a valid UEA ID card.

Mr Royal added the route provided new cross city links and hoped it would assist passengers not trying to find parking at busy sites.