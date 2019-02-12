RAF Tornados take off from Marham for Scottish finale flypast
PUBLISHED: 08:29 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 21 February 2019
The RAF’s Tornado jet will take to the skies for the final day of its finale flypast today.
The iconic warplane is being retired at the end of March after 40 years of service.
This morning Tornados will take off from RAF Marham around 10am to fly to Scotland.
They will then perform a flypast over Leuchars Station (11.15am - 11.30am), RAF Tain (11.30am to 11.45am) and RAF Lossiemouth (11.45am to 12pm) before returning to Marham.
There will be one final ceremonial flight, involving nine of the aircraft on Thursday, February 28. details have not yet been made public.