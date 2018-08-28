Where are foodbanks in Norwich?
The Norwich foodbank is part of a network of Trussell Trust banks around the country.
While its main location is at the Henderson Business Centre, on Ivy Road in Norwich, there are 10 other foodbank centres in and around the city.
They are at:
• St Elizabeth’s Church, on Cadge Road, NR5 8DG
The centre is open from 10.30am to 12pm on Mondays.
• Witard Road Baptist Church, Witard Roda, NR7 9XG
Open from 2pm to 3.30pm on Mondays.
• Wymondham Baptist Church, Queen Street, NR18 0AY
Open from 11am to 12pm on Mondays and 10am to 11am on Fridays.
• Oak Grove Community Church, 70 Catton Grove Road, NR3 3NT
Open from 6pm to 7pm on Tuesdays.
• St Stephens Church, Rampant Horse Street, NR2 1QP
Open from 10am to 12pm on Wednesdays and 10.30am to 12pm on Saturdays.
• New Hope Christian Centre, 2 Martineau Lane, NR1 2HX
Open from 12pm to 2pm on Wednesdays.
• Wroxham and Hoveton United Reform Church, 114 Norwich Road, NR12 8SA
Open from 10.30am to 12pm on Thursdays.
• Mile Cross Methodist Church, Aylsham Road, Mile Cross, NR3 2RU
Open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Thursdays.
• Norwich Central Baptist Church, Duke Street, NR3 3AP
Open from 1.30pm to 3pm on Thursdays
• Alive! Church, Nelson Street, NR2 2DR
Open from 10am to 12pm on Fridays. A free breakfast is offered to those accessing the foodbank, or for 50p for those not using the foodbank.
Opening hours exclude bank holidays.
For more information, or to find out how you can help, click here.