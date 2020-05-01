South Norfolk leisure centres to remain close as classes launch on Youtube

South Norfolk Council’s leisure centres will remain closed until government releases guidelines on lifting lockdown.

Wymondham, Long Stratton and Diss Leisure Centres, including all fitness classes, access to the gyms, Swim School, Kids Camp, Bananas Soft Play and its 3G pitches closed on March 17.

Customers were contacted regarding memberships and direct debits have not been taken for April.

Now, the team behind the centres, have launched a Youtube channel hosting home workouts for free to help residents keep fit and active as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Cabinet member councillor, Yvonne Bendle, said: “Just because our residents can’t get to the gym, it doesn’t mean they can’t take part in exercise classes, we will be posting regular videos to help keep people active at home.”

For more information and to watch the videos search South Norfolk Lesiure on Youtube.