What are the plans for the Queen's funeral?

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II plans will now be put in motion for her funeral.

The news of the 96-year-old's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family and has sparked a period of national mourning.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign - the longest in history - which started when she ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952.

When will the Queen’s funeral take place?

The Queen’s state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in central London in around 11 days’ time.

The original plans are for the Queen’s coffin to process on a gun carriage to the abbey, pulled by naval ratings – sailors – using ropes rather than horses.

Senior members of the family are expected to poignantly follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.