When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

A number of supermarket and pub chains were closed during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral earlier – here's when they will be back open.

Monday is a Bank Holiday, with a number of firms opting to close their stores as a mark of respect and to allow staff to watch the funeral.

Here's when some of the major retailers will be back open on Monday.

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's

Tesco, the UK's biggest supermarket chain, previously announced it will reopen petrol stations and stores from 5pm today.

The firm's chief executive Jason Tarry said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her unwavering service.”

Asda and Sainsbury's had also announced similar moves.

Aldi, Lidl, and Morrisons

All Aldi stores will be closed on Monday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Budget retailers Aldi and Lidl will be closed throughout Monday, as will Morrisons.

Pubs

Pubs will be staying open for the funeral, with Stonegate chains planning to air the funeral on screens in its pubs.

JD Wetherspoon has confirmed central London, railway station and airport pubs will all remain open on Monday as the Queen’s funeral takes place.

The pub chain said the majority of establishments will close for the funeral service, only opening for the day from about 1pm after the funeral takes place.

Restaurants

McDonald’s restaurants will be closing until 5pm, while KFC said a majority of its chains will be closed.

Some Subways restaurants will be closed today, while others will remain open. Individual stores will decide their own opening hours.

Bakery chain Greggs had already announced plans to close its stores on Monday.