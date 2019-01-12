Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

12 January, 2019 - 13:18
Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A flurry of snow could be on the way for the region, with temperatures set to drop below freezing towards the end of next week.

While the next few days should remain mild and dry, forecasters say early morning temperatures are set to plummet.

Adam Dury, from forecasters Weatherquest, said the next few days should be dry, cloudy and mild, with only a “spit and spot of drizzle”.

But by Thursday, temperatures in the morning are set to fall to -2C to -3C, with a small chance of ice forming on the roads.

“When you get colder temperatures there is always a risk of ice,” Mr Dury said.

He said that if snow were to hit the region, it would most likely be on Friday or Saturday morning.

“There will be colder temperatures coming in Thursday night to Friday,” he said.

“If there is any snow it could be Friday or Saturday next week.”

But even if we do see some snowfall, it will quickly turn to rain, with Mr Dury saying it would only be likely to fall for half an hour to an hour.

Last year, the region was hit by the Beast from the East in late February, with the snowstorms continuing until early March.

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We had just sung happy birthday and blown out the candles’ - couple describe moment masked robbers invade son’s 10th birthday party

Hunter Road - where three masked men invaded a child's tenth birthday party. Picture; Dominic Gilbert

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists