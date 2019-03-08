Details of victorious Norwich City's promotion parade revealed

Norwich City celebrate promotion in 2011. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

Norwich City’s victorious promotion winning side will parade through the city centre on Bank Holiday Monday, it can now be revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After goals from Vrancic and Stiepermann sealed the points the Canaries needed to guarantee their return to the top flight, the details of what promises to be a promotion party have been announced.

Norwich City players, staff and the board will take part in a civic reception at Norwich City Council on the morning of Monday, May 6, followed by a two-bus parade through the city centre, past thousands of cheering fans.

The celebration will start outside City Hall at 9am where BT Sport host and Canaries supporter Jake Humphrey will be compering talks with various City players and coaching staff.

Memories of a remarkable season will be relived on the balcony of City Hall before the players and staff gather to celebrate their promotion success.

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city in 2011. Pic: Angela Sharpe. Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city in 2011. Pic: Angela Sharpe.

The players and club staff will then make their way to two buses, which will set off from the Chapelfield roundabout at the top of Grapes Hill.

It will make its way past the Theatre Royal and The Forum, turn into Red Lion Street and go past Norwich Castle via Castle Meadow.

The coaches will then turn left into Upper King Street and Tombland, passing the cathedral as they turn into Palace Street where the parade will end close to the Wig and Pen pub.

Club bosses hope fans will then head to Carrow Road to continue the celebration at the testimonial for former Canaries Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin.

A promotion party, with a parade and civic reception, will be held on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic: Angela Sharpe. A promotion party, with a parade and civic reception, will be held on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic: Angela Sharpe.

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City Football Club, said: “We're hoping it will be a similar atmosphere to one of our match days at Carrow Road. Why would we not want to celebrate such a fantastic achievement together?

You may also want to watch:

“We have built up such momentum and that's down to the fans, the players, the staff and the board.

“We want it to be a day of celebration. We want to fill the city with Norwich City supporters, so they can show their appreciation to the players and the players can show their appreciation to the fans.”

NCFC parade through Norwich city centre, 7th May 1972. Picture: Archant Library NCFC parade through Norwich city centre, 7th May 1972. Picture: Archant Library

Mr Kensell said the timing meant it was also a good opportunity for fans to stick around in the city before heading to the Wes Hoolahan/Russell Martin testimonial match at Carrow Road for 3pm.

How the day will unfold

9am: The celebration starts outside Norwich's City Hall, where television host Jake Humphrey will be on a specially-built platform compering interviews with players and Carrow Road staff.

NCFC parade through Norwich city centre, 7th May 1972. Picture: Archant Library NCFC parade through Norwich city centre, 7th May 1972. Picture: Archant Library

9.30am to 10.30am: Memories of the successful season will be relived from the balcony of City Hall.

10.15am: Players and coaching staff will gather on the City Hall balcony to celebrate promotion (and lift the Championship trophy).

11am: Players will board two coaches, one fully open-topped and one partially open-topped, which will spend about an hour and a quarter processing through the city centre to the acclaim of Canaries supporters. The parade will begin at Theatre Street.

12.15pm: The parade will end at Palace Street.

NCFC parade through Norwich city centre, 7th May 1972. Picture: Archant Library NCFC parade through Norwich city centre, 7th May 1972. Picture: Archant Library

2.30pm: The first team squad pitch parade will take place at Carrow Road.

3pm: Kick off for the Wes Hoolahan/Russell Martin testimonial at Carrow Road.