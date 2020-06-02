Search

Advanced search

‘It’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed’ - town’s pubs hope for July reopening

PUBLISHED: 16:10 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 02 June 2020

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

The North Walsham & Dilham Canal Trust celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the construction of the canal at the King's Arms pub in North Walsham. The pub was where the agreement was reached to build the canal. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The North Walsham & Dilham Canal Trust celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the construction of the canal at the King's Arms pub in North Walsham. The pub was where the agreement was reached to build the canal. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

It was once named the “drinking capital of Europe” by national press when it became the first town on the continent to receive the 24-hour drinking licence, but the taps of North Walsham’s pubs have fallen dry during lockdown, with many not knowing when the next pint will be poured.

At the King’s Arms, owner Martin Miles said he hoped to open in July, but had been left in uncertainty as to when exactly the pub and adjoining nightclub would be able to reopen, he added there was also uncertainty over what lengths of social distancing will be required.

He said: “It’s absolutely rubbish to be honest, because of the size of the pub we didn’t qualify for any grants, we’ve had no government help at all, it’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed.

“We’re getting more benches, we’re clearing the car park and we’re going to have a one way system, but it’s going to be absolutely crazy, they’ll all come in, it’ll all be fine, and then three pints later they’ll all have their arms around each other telling them how much they’ve missed them.”

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREThe Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Tom Williams at the Black Swan said he was waiting to hear from the pub company and government on when they could reopen, but said staff have been mocking up plans for how social distancing in the pub’s thin bar area.

Mr Williams said: “It’ll be tough for us, we’ll have to sit down and work it out, we’ve got quite a bit of outside space and that’ll help us. But you can’t have outside without inside space, what’s the point? I Just don’t see how it would work.”

The White Swan is aiming to reopen on July 4 and owner Bev Holland, who took over at the pub on the day lockdown was announced after its previous landlord retired, has been overseeing a full refurbishment of both its interior and beer garden during closure.

Ms Holland said: “From what I understand initially we’re going to be able to open the beer garden taking in social distancing, so it’s just a case of making sure the tables are spaced when we lay it out.

Rural Life - North Walsham - The Black Swan pub. Picture: MARK BULLIMORERural Life - North Walsham - The Black Swan pub. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

You may also want to watch:

“It’s all we can do unfortunately, it’s all a case of playing it by ear, it’s a learning curve.”

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREThe Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk hospitals record no new coronavirus deaths for second day running

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

20 Norfolk heroin and crack supply networks smashed

This could be your door next. Norfolk police warn drug dealers in Norwich as they raid a property in Heathgate, as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: Archant

‘A lot of smiley faces’: how schools welcomed children to first lessons since March

Reception pupil Ollie draws with chalk in the playground at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey, as pupils begin to return to school as part of a wider easing of lockdown measures in England. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24