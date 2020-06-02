‘It’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed’ - town’s pubs hope for July reopening

King's Arms publican Martin Miles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The North Walsham & Dilham Canal Trust celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the construction of the canal at the King's Arms pub in North Walsham. The pub was where the agreement was reached to build the canal. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The North Walsham & Dilham Canal Trust celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the construction of the canal at the King's Arms pub in North Walsham. The pub was where the agreement was reached to build the canal. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

It was once named the “drinking capital of Europe” by national press when it became the first town on the continent to receive the 24-hour drinking licence, but the taps of North Walsham’s pubs have fallen dry during lockdown, with many not knowing when the next pint will be poured.

At the King’s Arms, owner Martin Miles said he hoped to open in July, but had been left in uncertainty as to when exactly the pub and adjoining nightclub would be able to reopen, he added there was also uncertainty over what lengths of social distancing will be required.

He said: “It’s absolutely rubbish to be honest, because of the size of the pub we didn’t qualify for any grants, we’ve had no government help at all, it’s costing around £9,000 per month to be closed.

“We’re getting more benches, we’re clearing the car park and we’re going to have a one way system, but it’s going to be absolutely crazy, they’ll all come in, it’ll all be fine, and then three pints later they’ll all have their arms around each other telling them how much they’ve missed them.”

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Tom Williams at the Black Swan said he was waiting to hear from the pub company and government on when they could reopen, but said staff have been mocking up plans for how social distancing in the pub’s thin bar area.

Mr Williams said: “It’ll be tough for us, we’ll have to sit down and work it out, we’ve got quite a bit of outside space and that’ll help us. But you can’t have outside without inside space, what’s the point? I Just don’t see how it would work.”

The White Swan is aiming to reopen on July 4 and owner Bev Holland, who took over at the pub on the day lockdown was announced after its previous landlord retired, has been overseeing a full refurbishment of both its interior and beer garden during closure.

Ms Holland said: “From what I understand initially we’re going to be able to open the beer garden taking in social distancing, so it’s just a case of making sure the tables are spaced when we lay it out.

Rural Life - North Walsham - The Black Swan pub. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Rural Life - North Walsham - The Black Swan pub. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

You may also want to watch:

“It’s all we can do unfortunately, it’s all a case of playing it by ear, it’s a learning curve.”

The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE The Black Swan pub in North Walsham which has closed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE