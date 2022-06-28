Relief for drivers as A17 bridge works near completion

Delays for drivers on one of Norfolk's main gateways will soon be over.

There have been queues on either side of the Cross Keys Swing Bridge on the A17 at Sutton Bridge, on the county's border with Lincolnshire, since late February.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place while the bridge across the River Nene was being repainted. The structure has also been closed overnight at times.

Now Lincolnshire County Council says the work will be finished as planned on Friday, July 1, with traffic restrictions removed the following day.

Richard Davies, the council's executive member for highways, said: “What we have carried out is a series of complex programmes of work that were crucial for the continued life and usefulness of the bridge.

“This has been a huge project and we appreciate that disruption was faced by road users at peak times.

"We did everything possible for this to be minimalized, but there was still inevitable impact on those wishing to cross the bridge instead of using the diversionary route in place.

“We have managed to get the project completed on schedule and ahead of the summer holidays so the area around the Cross Keys Swing Bridge will be able to go about its business as normal in plenty of time to make the most of a very popular time of year along the A17.

“I would like to thank the local residents, businesses and road users for their continued patience throughout the past few months whilst this vital work has been carried out.”

The Grade II-listed bridge was originally built in 1897 to carry both the main road between King's Lynn and South Lincolnshire, and the Midland and Great Northern Railway.

Since the railway line closed in 1965, the bridge has been used solely for road traffic.

The bridge swings to allow ships and pleasure craft travelling to and from the port of Wisbech to pass.

The nearest alternative crossing is in Wisbech, meaning those trying to escape delays when it is closed face a 10-mile detour down the A1101 and A47.