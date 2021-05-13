Blues band with links to Norfolk wins four awards

Published: 3:52 PM May 13, 2021

British Blues Rock husband and wife duo, Aaron and Grace Bond of When Rivers Meet. - Credit: Rob Blackham

A British blues rock husband and wife duo with links to Norfolk have won four awards at the 2021 UK Blues Awards.

Aaron and Grace Bond of When Rivers Meet are the first British blues band to win four awards in the same year.

The couple, who met in Downham Market, picked up Blues Album Of The Year, Blues Band Of The Year, Emerging Blues Artist Of The Year, and Most Inspirational Online Performance Of The Year at this year's awards.

British Blues Rock husband and wife duo, Aaron and Grace Bond of When Rivers Meet. - Credit: Rob Blackham

The duo, who now live in Brightlingsea in Essex, met in the Norfolk town where Mr Bond was born and raised and where Mrs Bond, from Ely, was a barmaid at Live and Let Live.

And their Norfolk links remain strong, with family still living in the area and their new home being dubbed 'Downham on the sea.'

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bond said: "All my family still live in Downham and my brother in Norwich. I've still got great aunts and uncles there which is awesome."

British Blues Rock husband and wife duo, Aaron and Grace Bond of When Rivers Meet. - Credit: Rob Blackham

The band, which was formed 10 years ago following their love of the blues and classic rock, caught the public eye when they released their debut album We Fly Free last November.

During the pandemic, the pair took to live streaming concerts online on Saturday nights, which they say has been a "game-changer" for them.

Mrs Bond said: "It's been crazy. We've been playing music together for about 10 years and it's only this last two or three years we solidly focused our music into blues and rock.

"We bought an old VW van, converted it into a camper and we quit our day jobs and started playing as many pubs we could.

British Blues Rock husband and wife duo, Aaron and Grace Bond of When Rivers Meet. - Credit: Rob Blackham

"When lockdown hit we started streaming online on a Saturday night. Our fanbase boomed and it's changed everything."

On winning the awards, she said: "It's been amazing but also disconnected because it's all been online."

The duo are in the process of organising their first headline tour in the UK next year with the plan of coming to Norwich, but that has yet to be announced.

Mr Bond said: "We're looking forward to it, and playing back in Norfolk and our hometown will be fantastic."