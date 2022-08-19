Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend

The Red Arrows will be soaring over Norfolk this weekend. - Credit: PA

Everyone's favourite flying team will be visible over Norfolk this weekend.

The Red Arrows will pass over Attleborough, Dereham and Fakenham among other Norfolk locations, as they return from performances in Eastbourne and Folkestone on Sunday, August 21.

They will enter the county flying past Diss, Snetterton and Thetford making their way up Norfolk, before flying over Wells and out to sea as they return to their home at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The planes will be visible over Norfolk at about 8pm.

It comes after the aerobatic team had to change their plans at the Cromer Carnival on Wednesday, August 17, due to the weather.

The team had originally intended to carry out a full display of their aerial skills but low-hanging clouds and dull skies meant they carried out a fly-by over the town instead.