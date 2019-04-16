Bookie slashes odds on Royal baby arriving over Easter weekend

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, whose first child could arrive this weekend Picture: PA EMPICS Entertainment

A bookmaker has slashed the odds on the Duchess of Sussex giving birth over the Easter weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ladbrokes now has it at 3/1 that Meghan and the Duke of Sussex will welcome their first-born sometime between the Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays.

Easter Sunday on April 21 also coincides with the Queen's 93rd birthday this year.

Jessica Bridge, of Ladbrokes, said: “Royal fans would love a double celebration over the Easter weekend with Her Majesty's birthday on Sunday, and potentially Baby Sussex arriving as well.”

She added: “Punters are still convinced the duke and duchess will be welcoming a little girl into the world.”

The odds for a baby girl are 4/7, while a boy is 13/10.

In the baby name stakes, Elizabeth and Diana are the joint front runners at 6/1, followed by 8/1 for Victoria. Albert and Philip are the most popular boys' names at 12/1.

American former actress Meghan and the Queen's grandson, Harry, are keeping details about the arrangements for the birth private.

The decision comes after growing speculation that the couple are planning a home birth at their newly-renovated retreat Frogmore Cottage, close to the monarch's Windsor Castle home.

News of the baby's arrival will only be announced once the duke and duchess have had the chance to celebrate privately as a new family.