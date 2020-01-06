Power cut hits hundreds of homes
PUBLISHED: 08:19 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 06 January 2020
Archant
Hundreds of homes are without power this morning because of a fault on the network.
Areas affected in the west of the county include Outwell, Terrington, Castle Rising, Watlington, Middleton and Narborough.
UK Power Networks said an underground electricity cable faulted on its high voltage network, causing what it described as "an area wide power cut".
It said it expected supplies to be restored between 11.30am and 12.30pm, but some customers could be back on sooner.
