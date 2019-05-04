Stradsett Park Vintage Rally - everything you need to know

Thinking of going to the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it? It's happening on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 (10am - 3pm).

Where is it? The event is in Stradsett Park, a leafy country estate off the A134 near the junction with the A1122 between Downham Market and Swaffham.

Who's organising it? National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club, we're looking at you.

So is it all just tractors then? There will certainly be plenty of tractors, stationary engines and other mechanical cultivators. This year's theme is single cylinder machines, BTW.

Anything else? Heavy horse displays, main ring events, military vehicles, classic cars, fairground rides, bygones, trade stands.

What if we're feeling peckish? Stacks and stacks of food and drink outlets, with goodies galore to try and buy.

What if it rains? Er, it's an outdoor event. Get over it.

How much is it? It's £7.50 for adults and under-16s go free, so not the dearest of family days out.

Where does our hard-earned go? Proceeds go to charity, with good causes receiving £9,000 from last year's event.