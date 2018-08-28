Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Stradsett Park Vintage Rally 2019 will be even bigger

PUBLISHED: 10:35 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 04 February 2019

Moto-Stunts International thrilled the crowds at Stradsett Country and Craft Fair with a daring display of jumps and other tricks. Picture: Chris Bishop

Moto-Stunts International thrilled the crowds at Stradsett Country and Craft Fair with a daring display of jumps and other tricks. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A Norfolk vintage rally will be even bigger than before as it celebrates its 43rd year.

N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop

Stradsett Park Vintage Rally will be held on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6.

Organiser Gordon Carson said he had arranged to use a larger rally field for this year’s event.

“This should hopefully make it better for the stationary engines and to give more room to the growing club stands,” he said.

“Our tractor steward, Reg Fletcher, has set the tractor theme for 2019 to be single cylinder tractors, ploughs and cultivators.

N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop

“However, we also have a great display of many other vintage things along with mini tractor pulling, a full ring display, catering, trade stands and fairground rides, ex-military, vintage and classic cars and commercials, motor cycles, trade stands, steam engines, bygones and large display of stationary engines.”

Last year’s show raised £9,000.00 for local charities.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Trial to begin of former UEA lecturer accused of raping underage girl

Former UEA lecturer Julian Myerscough is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Photo: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Trial to begin of former UEA lecturer accused of raping underage girl

Former UEA lecturer Julian Myerscough is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

‘Numerous options’ for Patisserie Valerie rescue deal

Patisserie Valerie in Norwich's city centre, Picture: Archant

Stradsett Park Vintage Rally 2019 will be even bigger

Moto-Stunts International thrilled the crowds at Stradsett Country and Craft Fair with a daring display of jumps and other tricks. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists