Stradsett Park Vintage Rally 2019 will be even bigger

Moto-Stunts International thrilled the crowds at Stradsett Country and Craft Fair with a daring display of jumps and other tricks. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A Norfolk vintage rally will be even bigger than before as it celebrates its 43rd year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop

Stradsett Park Vintage Rally will be held on Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6.

Organiser Gordon Carson said he had arranged to use a larger rally field for this year’s event.

“This should hopefully make it better for the stationary engines and to give more room to the growing club stands,” he said.

“Our tractor steward, Reg Fletcher, has set the tractor theme for 2019 to be single cylinder tractors, ploughs and cultivators.

N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop N&J Heavy Horses, from Beccles, display their shires and percherons at the Stradsett Country and Craft Show. Picture: Chris Bishop

“However, we also have a great display of many other vintage things along with mini tractor pulling, a full ring display, catering, trade stands and fairground rides, ex-military, vintage and classic cars and commercials, motor cycles, trade stands, steam engines, bygones and large display of stationary engines.”

Last year’s show raised £9,000.00 for local charities.