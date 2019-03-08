Sandingham Game and Country fair - all you need to know

Falconry at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show Archant

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair is back this weekend.

Sandringham Game & Country Fair. Picture: Neil Perry Sandringham Game & Country Fair. Picture: Neil Perry

Here's all you need to know:

When is it? The event is being held over the weekend of Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

Where is it? At Sandringham Park, the grounds of the Queen's Norfolk retreat.

How much is it? Tickets are £15 adult, £14 over-65, £4 children 5 - 15, under 4's free.

Countryside lovers packed into Sandringham Game and Country Fair. Picture: Simon Parkin Countryside lovers packed into Sandringham Game and Country Fair. Picture: Simon Parkin

What's there? Three main arenas showcase just about every aspect of country life and pursuits.

Horsing around? Equestrian events have their own arena, with attractions including horseboarding, Shetland racing, shire horses, plus a few birds of prey thrown in.

Barking mad? Dogs have their own arena once again, with displays of all kinds including rare breeds, display teams, obedience and working dogs.

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Are dogs allowed? Yes, dogs are welcome on leads.

Country sports? You can see demonstrations of all kinds of pursuits from falconry to fly casting.

Steam and vintage? There will be vintage tractors, lorries, engines and American cars on display in their own field.

What's on the food front? There are fine food halls filled with produce, kitchen demos and an international piazza.

What else? You can watch chainsaw carving, craft demos, try your hand at fly fishing or enjoy a wealth of family entertainment.