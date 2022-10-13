Famous charity book sale set for comeback

Ali Dent, a butcher from Hilgay, has been running the book sale for 35 years. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant © 2005

A charity book sale which has raised more than £100,000 for good causes is set to return.

Butcher Ali Dent said he would have thousands of books, CDs and jigsaw puzzles up for grabs at the village hall at Hilgay, near Downham Market on Sunday, October 23.

Proceeds from the sale will go the Neurological Critical care department, at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The bi-annual event began more than 40 years ago, when a customer asked Mr Dent if he could sell off a few old unwanted books he had lying around at his shop on Stocks Hill and donate the proceeds to charity.

As word got around the village, Mr Dent was inundated with books and had to move the event to the village hall because his shop was too small.

The latest sale runs from 10am - 3pm. Refreshments will be available.