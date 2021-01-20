Luminate set to return to Sandringham
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A festive light trail which had to be cancelled because of lockdown is returning to the Royal Estate next Christmas.
Luminate Sandringham got under way on December 17. The event was due to continue into January, but the trail was closed after Christmas Eve, as the nation was set to enter lockdown on Boxing Day.
Families who were offered refunds can now move their booking on to this year' event.
Luminate said on its website: "Thank you again for your support and anticipated patience whilst we process transfers/refunds. We will be back in November and December 2021, hopefully when Covid is a distant memory, and we can’t wait to see you all then."
This year's event will run nightly from Friday , November 12-Sunday, December 19. Tickets must be pre-booked online in advance.