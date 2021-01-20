Luminate set to return to Sandringham

Published: 3:22 PM January 20, 2021

A festive light trail which had to be cancelled because of lockdown is returning to the Royal Estate next Christmas.

Luminate Sandringham got under way on December 17. The event was due to continue into January, but the trail was closed after Christmas Eve, as the nation was set to enter lockdown on Boxing Day.

Families who were offered refunds can now move their booking on to this year' event.

A clearing in the trees is lit up at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Luminate said on its website: "Thank you again for your support and anticipated patience whilst we process transfers/refunds. We will be back in November and December 2021, hopefully when Covid is a distant memory, and we can’t wait to see you all then."

This year's event will run nightly from Friday , November 12-Sunday, December 19. Tickets must be pre-booked online in advance.

A holographic hummingbird buzzes through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A couple stroll through the rainbow walk in honour of key workers at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors try an illuminated dome at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A sign invites families to make a wish at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Lights glow through the trees at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors to Luminate Sandringham can make a wish and hang it in the trees for the fairies at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Parts of the woodland trails at Sandringham have been taken over for a Christmas lights spectacular called Luminate - Credit: Chris Bishop







