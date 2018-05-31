Town's Christmas light switch-on plans

Children will parade through the streets with lanterns before a town's big festive switch-on.

The Christmas lights will go on in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 28 in the Tuesday Market Place (7pm).

There will be a fun fair and craft stalls from 4pm, with live music and a hi-tech Christmas mirror which will allow children to create pictures which will be projected on to buildings in the market place.

At 5.30pm there will be a parade from Stories of Lynn with children holding glowing and flashing homemade lanterns.

On arrival in the market place the children will sing carols alongside St Martha's Catholic Primary School.

Performances on the countdown stage will include The Chebbs and Britain's Got Talent champions Twist and Pulse who are currently appearing as policemen in the Corn Exchange pantomime.

King's Lynn's shops will be open until 8pm.