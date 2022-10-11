Date of King Charles III coronation officially announced

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

King Charles III's coronation will be held next May.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

It comes after it was widely reported that it would take place on the first Saturday in June, which has proved to be incorrect.

In a statement confirming the date, the Palace said it would be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," it went on.

Lady Glenconner was a Maid of Honour at the Queen's coronation in 1953 - Credit: Archive

The statement also appeared to confirm speculation that the coronation would be a scaled down version of the four-hour service attended by 8,000 guests at which the monarch's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on June 2, 1953.

It added: "The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times."

The spirit of our times could also be a nod to the new King's wish for it to embrace a modern multi-cultural and multi-faith nation and Commonwealth.

For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey in London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.

It is expected that the King will sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council later this year.

During the ceremony, the sovereign is ‘anointed, blessed and consecrated’ by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned during the ceremony.



