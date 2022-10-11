Date of King Charles III coronation officially announced
- Credit: PA
King Charles III's coronation will be held next May.
Buckingham Palace has announced that the ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.
It comes after it was widely reported that it would take place on the first Saturday in June, which has proved to be incorrect.
In a statement confirming the date, the Palace said it would be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," it went on.
The statement also appeared to confirm speculation that the coronation would be a scaled down version of the four-hour service attended by 8,000 guests at which the monarch's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on June 2, 1953.
It added: "The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.
"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times."
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance called after biker seriously injured in crossroads crash
- 2 Factory staff in tears as company which supplied Harrods closes down
- 3 Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre
- 4 Body cameras for staff at Norfolk Roman town after 'huge rise' in crime
- 5 Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash
- 6 Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market
- 7 Family-run firm named among best employers in the UK
- 8 Man guilty of £180k frauds treated by paramedics at court
- 9 Man who died after police restraint suffered 'acute disturbance'
- 10 Three-bed barn conversion with its own outdoor bar for sale for £575k
The spirit of our times could also be a nod to the new King's wish for it to embrace a modern multi-cultural and multi-faith nation and Commonwealth.
For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey in London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.
It is expected that the King will sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council later this year.
During the ceremony, the sovereign is ‘anointed, blessed and consecrated’ by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned during the ceremony.