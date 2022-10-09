News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in June

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:32 AM October 9, 2022
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetary Patricia Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

King Charles III will be crowned at a slimmed-down coronation next summer.

While the date has not yet been officially announced, it has been widely reported that the ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 3.

The event will take place almost 70 years to the day after the monarch's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on June 2, 1953.

But while new king will be swept to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach with Queen Consort Camilla at his side, the ceremony looks set to be a more modest affair.

< co FAO Mark Nichols>The coronation in 1952 with Lady Glenconner as a Maid of Honour assisting w

Lady Glenconner was a Maid of Honour at the Queen's coronation in 1953 - Credit: Archive

And while Elizabeth was aged just 27 at her coronation, her son will become the oldest monarch to be crowned in British history at the age of 74.

The number of guests in the abbey will reportedly be cut from 8,000 to 2,000. 

The ceremony will also be far shorter - an hour instead of four, with many of the rituals removed. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Tiffany Long, 24, of the White Hart in Ashill

'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
La Mama's

Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a group of people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
David Clarke who was killed in a crash on the A140 in January 2020

Family's plea to other motorists after death of 'big hearted' biker

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon