King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in June

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetary Patricia Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

King Charles III will be crowned at a slimmed-down coronation next summer.

While the date has not yet been officially announced, it has been widely reported that the ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 3.

The event will take place almost 70 years to the day after the monarch's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on June 2, 1953.

But while new king will be swept to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach with Queen Consort Camilla at his side, the ceremony looks set to be a more modest affair.

Lady Glenconner was a Maid of Honour at the Queen's coronation in 1953 - Credit: Archive

And while Elizabeth was aged just 27 at her coronation, her son will become the oldest monarch to be crowned in British history at the age of 74.

The number of guests in the abbey will reportedly be cut from 8,000 to 2,000.

The ceremony will also be far shorter - an hour instead of four, with many of the rituals removed.