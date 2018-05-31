Town gets set for Christmas switch-on

Hunstanton's big switch-on happens on Sunday, December 1 Picture: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

Hunstanton's Christmas switch on will bring a host of events and attractions to the resort.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fun starts at 12 noon on Sunday, December 1, when mayor Tony Bishopp opens the event, joined by characters from this year's town Panto Peter Pan's Return to Neverland and the amazing King and Queen of Snow stilt walkers.

Around the town, visitors can enjoy food from a selection of stalls on the High Street including Bucket List, Thornham Oyster and many more, while there will also be charity stalls to visit at St Edmund's Church and M&Co.

There will also be miniature donkeys, a fun children's reindeer hunt, vintage games and the chance to witness Kings Lynn Steampunks indulge in a spot of tea duelling. There will also be a Christmas craft fair at the town hall.

You may also want to watch:

Hunstanton Concert Band will be playing festive music and there will be fairground rides at Hunstanton's Princess Theatre where children can also visit Santa in his grotto.

At the other end of town, KLFM's Simon will be hosting a programme of local musicians performing live on the stage, so there's plenty to do and see for everyone.

At 3.30pm, Mrs Claus, a few elves, the children and the King and Queen of Snow stilt walkers will form a wonderful lantern parade through the High Street to St Edmund's Church where a short Christmas Carol Service will take place.

After the service at around 4.30pm, the children, adults and the King and Queen of Snow together with Mrs Claus, will gather at the church to lead the grand light parade through town to the Princess Theatre to meet the characters from the Theatre Panto - Dick Whittington and His Cat and switch on the theatre Christmas tree lights at 5pm.

Then they will continue to the town Christmas tree as the crowd gathers for the switch-on of the second and final set of lights to herald the start of Christmas.