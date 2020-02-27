Search

Navy patrol boat set to visit King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 12:54 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 27 February 2020

HMS Biter, which will be visiting King's Lynn next week Picture: MOD

A fast naval patrol boat will be visiting Norfolk next week.

HMS Biter will moor up in King's Lynn from Friday to Sunday.

The vessel will be visiting to conduct a routine visit whilst on transit up the east coast of the UK.

The 20m-long ship is one of 14 units of the same type that make up the Royal Navy's First Patrol Boat Squadron.

The squadron conducts a wide range of activities throughout the UK and northern Europe, and conducts navigation training for Royal Navy navigators and embarked University Royal Navy Unit students wherever they go.

During her visit she will welcome members of TS Vancouver, King's Lynn own sea cadet unit, onboard for a tour and to discuss life onboard before being open to the general public in the afternoon on Saturday, March 7.

HMS Biter's commanding officer, Lieutenant Matthew Smith said: "I'm delighted to be able to come into King's Lynn, a town with an extensive and rich maritime heritage spanning nearly 1,000 years. This is the first visit by the Royal Navy to King's Lynn in several years and so my ship's company and I are looking forward to showing the public onboard and giving people a small taste of life in the 21st Century Royal Navy".

The lst naval vessel to visit Lynn was mine hunter HMS Brocklesby in November 2007.

Biter will be berthed on the town pontoon opposite Marriott's Warehouse and will be open to the public from 1 - 4pm on Saturday.

Access to the ship will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to the design of the vessel access may not be available to those with limited mobility. There is no age restriction and visitors may have to queue for a short period to allow for space onboard.

