Town is gearing up for art festival fun and town parade

Carnival time at Great Yarmouth will be even more packed with energy this year as organisers plug into the local power industry for the theme of the day.

The event is part of the town's seventh annual Arts Festival which has just announced its busy and varied programme of activities aimed at entertaining and involving audiences.

Hundreds of people will join a vibrant parade on Saturday, June 8 starting at the recently-restored Venetian Waterways at 11am to help celebrate their reopening.

This summer's energy theme comes from Great Yarmouth's modern-day role as a hub for the offshore oil, gas and wind industries - along with its heritage of mills draining fields on the nearby marshes explained festival chairman Hugh Sturzaker.

"Festival has evolved over the years and we are very keen to get people involved and taking part, not just watching - particularly during carnival," he added.

A drive to encourage community involvement includes workshops making Portuguese-style carnival arches, costumes, banners and musical instruments to be used in the parade.

Thirty people from Great Yarmouth's French twin town Rambouillet are also visiting for the festival and aiming to take part in the carnival.

The procession heads along North Drive, Regent Road, Market Place, and King Street to St George's Theatre.

Among the sponsors for the energy-themed day is offshore wind company Vattenfall, which is planning to use Great Yarmouth as its operations hub for two major windfarm projects.

Graham Davey, project manager of the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm, said: "Vattenfall is proud to sponsor, and looks forward to experiencing the energy of Festa Fiesta."

Festa Fiesta sees music, madcap street entertainers and world foods in St George's Plaza, and along King Street to the Drill House, in the town's cultural quarter from noon.

In the evening a dance party will feature live music, a mix of guest DJs, circus performances and walkabouts at the Drill House from 7pm.

There is also singing, stalls, a cake-making competition and refreshments including a barbecue at a free-entry community fair at the library from noon to 4pm.

For more details visit www.greatyarmouthartsfestival.co.uk