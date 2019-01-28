Search

Tornado’s retirement will be “emotional” day for RAF

28 January, 2019 - 09:48
Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The RAF’s last ever pilot to be trained to fly the Tornado said it will be “emotional” when the aircraft is retired this Spring.

Flight Lieutenant Nathan Shawyer, 27, has flown Tornados into Syria and Iraq in the fight against Islamic State in his two years with 31 Squadron.

The final Tornados will leave service before the end of March after almost 40 years with the RAF.

“I’m the last ever Tornado pilot to be trained by the RAF,” he said.

“After everything that’s come before, it’s quite a thrill, quite an honour.”

The Tornado has been in service since 1979 and was first used in combat during the first Gulf War.

Its capabilities will be transferred to the Typhoon, which will also be Flt Lt Shawyer’s next aircraft.

Speaking at RAF Marham in Norfolk, where the Tornado is based, he said: “It’s an absolutely awesome machine to fly.

“It’s very mechanical, it’s clearly very aged now compared with a lot of the modern jets we have these days but I absolutely love it.

“It’s best suited at low level, it’s very stable at low level and that’s where it really enjoys itself.”

Flt Lt Shawyer, originally from Devon, said it will be “quite emotional” when the Tornado leaves service.

“A lot of people have invested a lot of time into the Tornado,” he said.

“It’s given us 37 years of fantastic service and been all over the world and done a lot of things for the United Kingdom.”

He said it would be remembered as the “workhorse” of the RAF.

“It’s been on operations every year now for I think 20 years or so,” he said.

“It’s really given its due in terms of being the platform to depend on and rely on for the last couple of decades.”

RAF Marham Station Commander Group Captain Ian ‘Cab’ Townsend said there will be a “finale flypast” around the UK to commemorate places that have contributed to the Tornado over the years.

There will also be a single sortie over the disbandment parade at RAF Marham on March 14, he said.

Commemorations have already begun, with three Tornados specially painted with squadron artwork.

