H&M unveiled tomorrow: opening time, events and what to expect

PUBLISHED: 12:48 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 06 November 2019

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Families are expected to form large queues in a Norfolk town tomorrow as its first H&M opens.

The shop will open its doors at 11am on Thursday, November 7 in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter, with all customers who join the queue before opening time to receive a 25% off wristband, the first 200 customers will receive an "exclusive goodie bag".

Once the two-storey 1,500sqm store opens a DJ will be playing the latest hits while customers browse the rails.

Tony Galli, H&M's country manager for the UK, said: "We are very excited to open this brand new store in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn.

"We aim to provide our customers in Norfolk with the best shopping experience possible and we are confident that our new King's Lynn store will offer exactly this."

H&M was founded in 1947, in Sweden and opened its first UK store in 1976, and currently boasts over 240 stores nationwide.

