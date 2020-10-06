When do the clocks go back in 2020?
PUBLISHED: 15:24 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 06 October 2020
Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18
Everyone could use an extra hour in bed right now and finally we are at that time of the year when the clocks go back and the evenings are longer.
In March we see the clocks go forward so we can enjoy the long sunny days, but as the British Summer Time ends, winter is fast approaching.
The clocks go back one hour to Greenwich Mean Time at 2am on the last Sunday in October, which this year means they go back on October 25.
The next day you might have to correct times on things like your oven, your car or your microwave, but most phones now update automatically and should change so your alarm should still get you up for work on time.
