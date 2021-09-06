When do the clocks go back in 2021?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The summer season is soon coming to an end, and the days are already getting shorter and the nights longer.
In October, the clocks will go back one hour, moving from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
The extra hour in bed is a blessing for some. But its also easy to get caught out and end up oversleeping or being late for work.
When do the clocks go back in 2021?
This year, the time will change on Halloween, on Sunday October 31 at 2am, giving Halloween party goers an extra hour of fun.
Thankfully, most modern technology will change the time automatically.
Daylight saving began in 1916, following the success of a hard-fought campaign by London builder William Willett, arguing that changing the clocks back would lower lighting costs.
In recent years there has been support for ending daylight saving, and in 2019 the European Transport Committee voted to do so. A similar move in Britain prompted mixed feelings from Norfolk farmers.
