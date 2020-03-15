When do the clocks go forward?

The clocks will go forward at the end of March. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18 Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Prepare to lose an hour in bed - British Summer Time is just around the corner.

The clocks go forward 1 hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March in the UK, meaning that the country will revert to British Summer Time on Sunday, March 29 this year.

This results in more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings and coincides with warmer temperatures.

Smart devices such as phones, computers and televisions should update themselves in order to show the correct time, but others like your car, oven and microwave will need to be adjusted manually.

British Summer Time will last until October 25, when the clocks go back and Greenwich Mean Time begins.

Britain adopted British Summer Time in 1916, when the Summer Time Act was passed after a campaign by builder William Willett.