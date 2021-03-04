When do some of Norfolk’s most popular attractions reopen?

Published: 6:00 AM March 4, 2021

On February 22, the Prime Minister set out the stages of his road map for easing restrictions.

Boris Johnson did stress that the easing of restrictions will follow a “data, not dates” principle, however if all goes to plan then we could be visiting some of our favourite attractions again.

Here is a roundup of when some of Norfolk’s attractions expect to welcome you back.

Norfolk Broads Boat Hire

Norfolk Broads Boat Hire - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

You could be cruising around the Norfolk Broads by the end of this month. Some businesses that offer a day boat hire on the Norfolk Broads are set to welcome you back from March 29.

Others aim to be providing their services from April 12 as long as the government guidance goes ahead as expected.

It is important that you only hire a boat with the people from your own household or support bubble and always follow the government guidance.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The ROARR-some adventure park is due to be open again from April 12. Day tickets go on sale on March 8.

From April 12, visitors will be able to enjoy the 85 acres of outdoor parkland as well as Dippy's Splash Zone.

If the easing of restrictions go to plan, then you can expect to visit the indoor attractions and restaurants after May 17.

Wroxham Barns

One of the five-day-old lambs born at Wroxham Barns - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

In line with the Government roadmap, Wroxham Barns are also due to reopen from April 12 with its Junior Farm Park beginning on April 17.

The reopening of the attraction will be just in time for customers to meet the newly born rare breed lambs on the weekends.

Banham Zoo

Banham Zoo with Team Leader Deboarah Harris - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As the reopening date may be subject to change depending on future government guidelines, Banham Zoo have only listed tickets starting from the May 1.

If there is full confirmation from the government that it can reopen from April 12, tickets from April 12-30 will be put live.

Norwich Market

Norwich Market - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Whilst some stalls have remained open during lockdown for customers to get hold of essential produce, non-essential shops will be able to reopen from April 12. It is up to the individual stalls' discretion as to when they reopen.

You'll be able to browse through the markets and shop at your favourite stalls if the roadmap goes to plan.

Center Parcs at Elveden

Center Parcs hopes to reopen its self-catering lodges from April 12. - Credit: Archant

You will be able to visit the holiday complex in Elveden, near Thetford, with your own household in self-catering lodges from April 12.

However, you will not be able to stay at the venue's hotel or apartments.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach announced it will open on April 14.

It will be operating sessions as it previously done last season. For the first session of the year, it will run from 12pm to 4pm.

