News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

When do some of Norfolk’s most popular attractions reopen?

Author Picture Icon

Georgina Taylor

Published: 6:00 AM March 4, 2021   
The dinosaurs are a big attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Arch

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure  - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On February 22, the Prime Minister set out the stages of his road map for easing restrictions.  

Boris Johnson did stress that the easing of restrictions will follow a “data, not dates” principle, however if all goes to plan then we could be visiting some of our favourite attractions again.  

Here is a roundup of when some of Norfolk’s attractions expect to welcome you back.

Norfolk Broads Boat Hire

Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham to get close to the Norfolk Broads as lockdown is ea

Norfolk Broads Boat Hire - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

You could be cruising around the Norfolk Broads by the end of this month. Some businesses that offer a day boat hire on the Norfolk Broads are set to welcome you back from March 29. 

You may also want to watch:

Others aim to be providing their services from April 12 as long as the government guidance goes ahead as expected. 

It is important that you only hire a boat with the people from your own household or support bubble and always follow the government guidance.   

Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment
  2. 2 No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney
  3. 3 Road closure warning for £940,000 traffic shake-up in Norwich
  1. 4 'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack
  2. 5 'The nicest people shop in Lidl' - Women amazed by act of kindness
  3. 6 'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it
  4. 7 Emergency services called after car overturns in road crash
  5. 8 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
  6. 9 Norwich City fan recovering after 52-day Covid hospital battle
  7. 10 Award-winning Norfolk school appoints new headteacher

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure 

The dinosaurs are a big attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Arch

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure  - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The ROARR-some adventure park is due to be open again from April 12. Day tickets go on sale on March 8.

From April 12, visitors will be able to enjoy the 85 acres of outdoor parkland as well as Dippy's Splash Zone.

If the easing of restrictions go to plan, then you can expect to visit the indoor attractions and restaurants after May 17. 

Wroxham Barns  

One of the five-day-old lambs born at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the five-day-old lambs born at Wroxham Barns - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

In line with the Government roadmap, Wroxham Barns are also due to reopen from April 12 with its Junior Farm Park beginning on April 17.  

The reopening of the attraction will be just in time for customers to meet the newly born rare breed lambs on the weekends. 

Banham Zoo 

Every year Banham Zoo have to count their animals, from every single bug to their tigers. Deboarah H

Banham Zoo with Team Leader Deboarah Harris - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As the reopening date may be subject to change depending on future government guidelines, Banham Zoo have only listed tickets starting from the May 1.

If there is full confirmation from the government that it can reopen from April 12, tickets from April 12-30 will be put live.  

Norwich Market

Norwich city history quiz 7. Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Market - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Whilst some stalls have remained open during lockdown for customers to get hold of essential produce, non-essential shops will be able to reopen from April 12. It is up to the individual stalls' discretion as to when they reopen.

You'll be able to browse through the markets and shop at your favourite stalls if the roadmap goes to plan.

Center Parcs at Elveden

Center Parcs hopes to reopen its self-catering lodges from April 12.

Center Parcs hopes to reopen its self-catering lodges from April 12. - Credit: Archant

You will be able to visit the holiday complex in Elveden, near Thetford, with your own household in self-catering lodges from April 12.

However, you will not be able to stay at the venue's hotel or apartments.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach 

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach announced it will open on April 14.  

It will be operating sessions as it previously done last season. For the first session of the year, it will run from 12pm to 4pm.  

The new website for the attraction is expected to launch this week with the social media pages announcing when tickets are available to be purchased.  


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brown marmorated stink bugs

Farming

Destructive stink bugs could be heading for Norfolk

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
A man was attacked after being pulled from his car in Didlington, near Mundford

Man in 70s punched and kicked repeatedly after being pulled from car

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Diss High Street

The Norfolk market town that used to be in Suffolk

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus