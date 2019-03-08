Search

When do the clocks go back in 2019?

PUBLISHED: 14:45 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 16 October 2019

The clock tower at Norwich City Hall. Picture: Antony Kelly

The clock tower at Norwich City Hall. Picture: Antony Kelly

It is that time of the year again when the days start to get shorter as well as colder - and, as the seasons change, so do our clocks.

Every year, the clocks go back in October when British Summer Time ends. They go forward in March each year to give an extra hour's daylight in the evenings.

When the clocks go back, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). It begins at 2am on the last Sunday in October, when clocks should be set back an hour.

This year's date is Sunday, October 27.

On the plus side that means an extra hour in bed, but on the downside you will soon notice the nights start drawing in and will probably find yourself travelling home from work in the dark.

Most smart devices such as phones, computers and televisions should now update themselves in order to show the correct time, but others like your car, oven and microwave will need to be adjusted manually.

