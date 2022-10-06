News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:48 AM October 6, 2022
Autumnal Holt Country Park.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The clocks will go back on October 30 - Credit: Archant Norfolk

As the nights get longer and the weather gets colder, the clocks are set to change later this month.

British Summer Time (BST) traditionally ends in the early hours of the final Sunday of October, with the clocks going back one hour.

This year the clocks will go back on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2am.

What time do the clocks change?

Clocks go back 60 minutes from 2am to 1am, which means an extra hour in bed.

Most laptops and phones will change automatically but time-keeping devices such as watches, ovens and older car radios across the country will need to be updated.

When do clocks change in 2023?

Most Read

  1. 1 Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s
  2. 2 'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award
  3. 3 Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'
  1. 4 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
  2. 5 Picture released of woman after child was robbed of mobile phone
  3. 6 New woodland car park on outskirts of Norwich approved
  4. 7 Family pays tribute to driver who died after van rolled into field
  5. 8 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
  6. 9 Gamekeeper shot and poisoned birds of prey at national nature reserves
  7. 10 Property spotlight: Georgian hall with 20 acres in east Norfolk on sale

Clocks will go forward one hour again on Sunday, March 26, 2023, when BST begins.

It is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time, which means more daylight in the evenings.

The clocks will go back again on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

Jean Nobb, Jackie Overton, Heather Colk and Christine Hill at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
corona

Coronavirus

The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
CB paedo near pitch

FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon