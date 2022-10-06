When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month

The clocks will go back on October 30 - Credit: Archant Norfolk

As the nights get longer and the weather gets colder, the clocks are set to change later this month.

British Summer Time (BST) traditionally ends in the early hours of the final Sunday of October, with the clocks going back one hour.

This year the clocks will go back on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2am.

What time do the clocks change?

Clocks go back 60 minutes from 2am to 1am, which means an extra hour in bed.

Most laptops and phones will change automatically but time-keeping devices such as watches, ovens and older car radios across the country will need to be updated.

When do clocks change in 2023?

Clocks will go forward one hour again on Sunday, March 26, 2023, when BST begins.

It is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time, which means more daylight in the evenings.

The clocks will go back again on Sunday, October 29, 2023.