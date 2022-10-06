When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
As the nights get longer and the weather gets colder, the clocks are set to change later this month.
British Summer Time (BST) traditionally ends in the early hours of the final Sunday of October, with the clocks going back one hour.
This year the clocks will go back on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2am.
What time do the clocks change?
Clocks go back 60 minutes from 2am to 1am, which means an extra hour in bed.
Most laptops and phones will change automatically but time-keeping devices such as watches, ovens and older car radios across the country will need to be updated.
When do clocks change in 2023?
Most Read
- 1 Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s
- 2 'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award
- 3 Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'
- 4 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
- 5 Picture released of woman after child was robbed of mobile phone
- 6 New woodland car park on outskirts of Norwich approved
- 7 Family pays tribute to driver who died after van rolled into field
- 8 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
- 9 Gamekeeper shot and poisoned birds of prey at national nature reserves
- 10 Property spotlight: Georgian hall with 20 acres in east Norfolk on sale
Clocks will go forward one hour again on Sunday, March 26, 2023, when BST begins.
It is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time, which means more daylight in the evenings.
The clocks will go back again on Sunday, October 29, 2023.