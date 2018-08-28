Search

Wheelchair user hits out at KFC store after being unable to use restaurant for five years

PUBLISHED: 11:57 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 11 January 2019

Wayne Chivers, 52, accused the KFC store in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down. Picture: Joe Norton

Wayne Chivers, 52, accused the KFC store in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

A 52-year-old man has accused a KFC store of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down.

Mr Chivers has raised the issue for five years but said nothing has been done to make the KFC store wheelchair accessible. Picture: Joe NortonMr Chivers has raised the issue for five years but said nothing has been done to make the KFC store wheelchair accessible. Picture: Joe Norton

Wayne Chivers from Great Yarmouth has described the situation at the Regent Road store in Great Yarmouth as ridiculous and said it has left him feeling small.

It is currently not accessible to wheelchair users as customers have to use steps to get into the restaurant.

Mr Chivers first raised the issue with the general manager when he moved to the town five years ago but claims nothing has been done since.

The 52-year-old said he feels hurt that he is not able to treat his family to a 10 piece bargain bucket - a firm favourite of theirs.

Customers can only access the Regent Road store in Great Yarmouth by using the steps. Picture: Joe NortonCustomers can only access the Regent Road store in Great Yarmouth by using the steps. Picture: Joe Norton

A spokesperson for KFC said it is not safe to fit a wheelchair ramp at the store.

The spokesperson said: “Making all of our customers feel welcome is really important to us. We always aim to make our restaurants easily accessible to everyone and try to remove any barriers which might prevent guests being able to visit us.

“Unfortunately, the design of our Regent Road restaurant means it is not safe for us to fit a wheelchair ramp.”

Mr Chivers struggles to walk because he has seven discs out of place in his back.

He has also had five operations on his ‘problematic’ knee.

The only way he is able to leave his house is by using a wheelchair.

“I am not the sort of person who feels sorry for myself and just sits around all day,” he said.

“I have been battling depression and like to get out and about in the town centre.

“Most shops and restaurants are very accommodating and help out as much as possible.

“KFC is the only place in the town who have not tried to support me and it is totally wrong.

“It makes me feel less important and is totally embarrassing.”

The spokesperson for KFC added: “We are sorry for Wayne’s experience, but really hope that our new restaurant opening a two-minute drive away later this year will make it easier for him to visit.”

The 52-year-old is disheartened by KFC’s lack of understanding.



