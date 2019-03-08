Search

Wheel comes off vehicle in A47 breakdown

PUBLISHED: 11:55 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 19 August 2019

A vehicle lost a wheel after a break down on a major road near Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

A vehicle lost a wheel after a break down on a major road near Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

A vehicle lost a wheel after a break down on a major road near Norwich.

Drivers faced delays heading westbound towards Dereham this morning (Monday, August 19) after the incident.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the A47, near to the Trowse junction with the A146.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 7.34an to reports of a break down occurring on the A47 close to the Trowse junction with the A146, in the westbound carriageway heading towards Dereham."

She added: "The incident involved a broken down Nissan [and] it looks like one of the wheels had come off.

"Recovery were called to the A47 at 9.30am."

A witness reported seeing police at the scene, which involved a silver 4x4, and said a wheel had come off the vehicle.

Drivers were also affected by delays following a collision at the Postwick junction on the A47, which blocked the westbound lane.

- Check our live traffic map before you travel.

