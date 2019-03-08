Wheel comes off vehicle in A47 breakdown

A vehicle lost a wheel after a break down on a major road near Norwich.

A47: Long delays Dereham bound near Norwich after a collision near the Postwick junction. Also not helped by a breakdown at Trowse. Queues from the Brundall Rbt to Trowse, adding an extra 35-40 mins. [8:56] KP — BBC Norfolk Travel (@BBCNrfkTravel) August 19, 2019

Drivers faced delays heading westbound towards Dereham this morning (Monday, August 19) after the incident.

Officers from Norfolk Police were called to the A47, near to the Trowse junction with the A146.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 7.34an to reports of a break down occurring on the A47 close to the Trowse junction with the A146, in the westbound carriageway heading towards Dereham."

She added: "The incident involved a broken down Nissan [and] it looks like one of the wheels had come off.

"Recovery were called to the A47 at 9.30am."

A witness reported seeing police at the scene, which involved a silver 4x4, and said a wheel had come off the vehicle.

Drivers were also affected by delays following a collision at the Postwick junction on the A47, which blocked the westbound lane.

