Attractions reopening in north Norfolk from April 12
Monday marks the next stage in the government's roadmap out of lockdown and the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
April 12 will see a range of businesses given the green light to re-open, as long as they abide by restrictions such as the rule of six.
All non-essential retail will be able to open their doors to shoppers, hairdressers, beauty salons, barbers and other personal care businesses will also be able to welcome back customers.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to serve customers outside where possible. This time there is no requirement for a 'substantial' meal to be served alongside alcohol and no curfew, though only table service will be permitted and the rule of six still applies.
Outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme parks, drive-in cinemas and other drive-in performances, can begin operating again. And indoor gyms and spas can open, though saunas and steam rooms will have to wait at least another five weeks.
Here are some of the outdoor attractions in north Norfolk, which have confirmed they will be opening next week.
Wroxham Barns - The attraction will be reopening from April 12, followed by the junior farm on April 17, where there will be lambing weekends throughout April and May.
Seal Trips - Trips to see the seals at Blakeney Point will resume from April 12, with Beans Boats, Temple Seal Trips, Bishop's Boats and Blakeney Point Seal Trips Ptarmigan all running trips.
Amazona Zoo - The Cromer zoo, which houses a range of South American wildlife will be reopening from April 12.
Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, will reopen from Wednesday, April 14, tickets are on sale from April 1.
Henry Blogg Museum shop - The museum shop on Cromer seafront will reopen to the public from Wednesday, April 14, in line with other non-essential retail but the museum will stay closed.
A number of other attractions will be reopening in May including the Muckleburgh Collection and the National Trust properties, Blicking Hall, Sheringham Park and Felbrigg Hall which plan to reopen to the public and offer inside seating in their cafes from Monday, May 17.