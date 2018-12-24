Here are some things to do this Christmas Eve in Norfolk

Wondering what to do with your Christmas Eve? Here is a selection of events going on around the county.

North Walsham Pop Up People’s Theatre in Black Swan Loke is hosting its last performance of Snow White today. The family pantomime running since December 20, features a magic mirror, snow and a poisoned apple – plus a traditional dash of audience participation.

Take a trip to the Santa’s Grotto at Highway Garden and Leisure Centre in Framingham Pigot. There’s a winter woodland wonderland to explore, as well as mini golf and a snowball game.

Santa Claus is coming to Banham Zoo for a magical morning including singalongs, story time and a tasty breakfast. Guests will be greeted by donkeys and an owl, and will be able to enjoy the rest of the day at the zoo.

You can also indulge in a festive breakfast at Wyevale Garden Centre in Diss from 9am and Notcutts in Daniels Road, Norwich from 8am to 9.30am.

Take the family for an energetic ice skating session at the Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Gardens. The rink is open from 10am to 9pm and costs £12.50 for adults and £8.50 for children for a 45-minute session.

