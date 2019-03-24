The King’s Lynn survey - tell us what you think of your town

Search

24 March, 2019 - 08:07
Now is your chance to tell us what you think about King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our region, we are looking in depth into what makes King’s Lynn special and what needs to be improved.

Over the next few weeks we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to be improved.

By taking our online survey, you can tell us the main issues facing the town and give your opinion on where the town should go in the future.

This will not only cover the bad and the ugly, we also want to highlight the great things about the town, the community spirit, the parks, and the people that make it tick.

We want to tell the untold stories about Lynn and underline the many positives there are to living in the town.

If you can’t access our survey, please feel free to send us your answers to the following questions by post.

1. List your three favourite things about Lynn.

2. List your three least favourite things about the town.

3. How would you describe Lynn to someone who had never visited before?

4. What are the three biggest challenges or issues facing it in 2019?

5. By 2039, what do you want to see change in Lynn, and what do you want to see stay the same?

You can send your responses to EDP, St Ann’s House, St Ann’s Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1LT or e-mail chris.bishop@archant.co.uk.

