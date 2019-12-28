Search

Jools Holland will top the bill at Sandringham in 2020

28 December, 2019 - 12:01
Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will be performing at Sandringham Picture: John Newstead.

John Newstead

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra are topping a varied 2020 bill of events at Sandringham.

The Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show, which returns on July 29 Picture: Denise BradleyThe Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show, which returns on July 29 Picture: Denise Bradley

The Queen's Norfolk retreat is also set to host open air drama and cinema and a family fun run, along with seasonal shows and fairs.

Holland will be joined by special guests including singers Ruby Turner and Eddi Reader on the West Lawn at Sandringham on Saturday, August 29. Tickets are priced £42.50.

The following evening, the Royal estate hosts Proms in the Gardens performed by the English Symphony Orchestra with compere Brian Blessed OBE, a Spitfire flypast and firework display. Tickets £42.50.

The season gets under way with the reopening of parts of the house, grounds and museum to the public on Friday, April 3.

Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris BishopHorse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair Picture: Chris Bishop

The weekend of April 10 - 12 sees a three day wood and craft festival.

On Sunday, June 14, there will be an open air production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

On Sunday, June 21, the estate will host Run Sandringham, with a half marathon, 5K or one mile family fun run raising money for local charities.

Horse driving trials will take place over the weekend of June 26 - 28.

On July 10 and 11, there will be open air screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody and the Greatest Showman.

Thousands will flock to the estate on Wednesday, July 29, for the much-loved Sandringam Flower Show.

On Sunday, July 5 and Sunday, August 23, there will be bands playing in the park.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival is being held over the weekend of August 8 and 9, while the Saturday will also feature an open air production of Alice in Wonderland.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair is being held over the weekend of September 12 and 13.

The weekend of November 20 - 22 sees the return of the Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair.

