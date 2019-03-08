Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Everything you need to know about the Downham Market Water Festival

PUBLISHED: 09:16 11 July 2019

Dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2013

A Norfolk town is preparing for its annual water festival.

Downham Market Water Festival. Picture. Rik ThorntonDownham Market Water Festival. Picture. Rik Thornton

The Downham Market Water Festival will take place at the Hythe Bridge on the Relief Channel on Sunday, August 11.

Returning for its 13th year the festival, which is free to attend, will take place from 10am to 5pm.

It is one of the town's biggest events of the year, with thousands gathering on the river bank to watch the dragon boat racing.

Dragon boat racing is an ancient tradition and one of the fastest growing water activity in Britain.

Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Downham Market Town CouncilDownham Market Water Festival. Picture: Downham Market Town Council

Up to 10 people paddle each boat with a drummer beating a rhythm for rowers and a helm at the tail steering a straight course.

You may also want to watch:

No experience is required and anyone over the age of 16 can participate.

The crews are expected to race over a 200m course with a trophy on offer for the winning crew and medals for the top three teams.

John Doyle, Chair of the Water Festival committee. Picture: Matthew Usher.John Doyle, Chair of the Water Festival committee. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The day will also be packed with family fun entertainment, including a variety of stalls, a fun fair and refreshments.

John Doyle, chair of the water festival committee, said: "The event has grown year by year and has become a regional event, drawing people from Kent to Yorkshire and from East Anglia to the West Midlands, to our great little market town.

"The water festival as always provides a free, fun day out for those who come to visit us-either as spectators or participants.

"The enthusiastic competitive Dragon Boat teams want to have fun on the river and entertain us all."

Becky Hayes, town mayor said: "I am delighted to be a part of the water festival again this year but not as a competitor but rather as the mayor of Downham Market, which means hopefully I won't get as wet.

"The water festival is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Downham and the surrouding areas to come together and have fun, whether you choose to participate, spectate, browse the many stalls. I hope everyone has an enjoyable day."

Most Read

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Police snare twice banned convertible driver near Norwich

Norwich Police have seized the car of a disqualified driver. Picture: Norwich Police

‘The stench was horrendous’ - Three hour road closure after lorry spills chemicals and raw intestines

Waste from Banham Poulty chicken factry was spilled over Station Road in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted

Inquest into death of woman after crash between bike and lorry opens

Sheila Holmes. PHOTO: Courtesy of Holmes family

City survival lessons: Canaries legend believes lack of attacking quality proved costly for Cardiff

Former Norwich City winger Josh Murphy, right, wasn't able to help keep Cardiff City in the Premier League Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is no ordinary promotion – this is an M&S promotion: Man lands dream job

Heading to the big city: Paul Rich is going to be the new boss of menswear at Marks & Spencer's biggest store in the UK in Marble Arch, London. Photo: Paul Rich/Archant

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

‘The stench was horrendous’ - Three hour road closure after lorry spills chemicals and raw intestines

Waste from Banham Poulty chicken factry was spilled over Station Road in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Everything you need to know about the Downham Market Water Festival

Dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists