15 things you can do to tackle climate change
Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 6:29 AM August 10, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A UN report setting out the stark reality of the climate crisis warns that humans are unequivocally driving global warming.
The report, which was released on Monday, makes it clear changes at all levels of society, from governments to individual communities are necessary if the world is to tackle the crisis and avoid the very worst predictions.
While some people will able to make more changes than others, and those in power have a big role to play in enabling change, everyone can do something.
Here are some ideas of what you can do to tackle climate change:
- Lobby the government and make your voice heard by those in power.
- Eat less meat and dairy. Switching to a plant-based diet and avoiding meat and dairy products is one of the biggest ways to reduce your environmental impact on the planet.
- Reduce the number of flights you take - The pandemic has shown flying for business meetings is no longer necessary. If you need to fly choose closer destinations.
- Take fewer car journeys and use public transport, walk or cycle, as well as being better for the environment physical activity is good for overall health and wellbeing.
- Reduce your energy use at home, switch off lights, turn the heating down and if possible switch to more renewable forms of energy.
- Invest your money responsibly - find out where your money goes and check your pension provider or bank is not investing in fossil fuels.
- Reduce your consumption of single-use plastics
- Recycle where you can and repair items - Recycling has never been easier and repair items rather than throwing them away when things break.
- Avoid fast fashion and buy second hand - last year the IPCC estimated the fashion industry produces 10pc of global carbon dioxide emissions each year.
- Avoid food waste - eat locally sourced produce, don't buy more than you need and compost.
- Get involved in community groups - look after your local environment, collectively lobby government.
- Look after green spaces, plant trees and respect the environment
- Get informed - find out what experts are saying about the climate crisis and by learning more you'll be able to make more informed choices.
- Talk about the environment to spread awareness
- Reduce your water consumption - recycling rainwater for your garden and be careful around the home
