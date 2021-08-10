News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

15 things you can do to tackle climate change

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 6:29 AM August 10, 2021
Climate Change. Picture: Getty Images

Everyone can do something to help tackle climate change - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A UN report setting out the stark reality of the climate crisis warns that humans are unequivocally driving global warming.

The report, which was released on Monday, makes it clear changes at all levels of society, from governments to individual communities are necessary if the world is to tackle the crisis and avoid the very worst predictions.

While some people will able to make more changes than others, and those in power have a big role to play in enabling change, everyone can do something.

Shoppers around Norwich Market shopping local and staying safe in masks.Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Shop local, eat less meat and dairy and reduce food waste - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Here are some ideas of what you can do to tackle climate change:

  • Lobby the government and make your voice heard by those in power.
  • Eat less meat and dairy. Switching to a plant-based diet and avoiding meat and dairy products is one of the biggest ways to reduce your environmental impact on the planet.
  • Reduce the number of flights you take - The pandemic has shown flying for business meetings is no longer necessary. If you need to fly choose closer destinations.
  • Take fewer car journeys and use public transport, walk or cycle, as well as being better for the environment physical activity is good for overall health and wellbeing.
  • Reduce your energy use at home, switch off lights, turn the heating down and if possible switch to more renewable forms of energy.
One of Vattenfall's windfarms, at Kentish Flats. Pic: Robin Dawe/ Perfectly Clear Marketing

If possible switch to more renewable forms of energy. - Credit: Robin Dawe/ Perfectly Clear Mark

You may also want to watch:

  • Invest your money responsibly - find out where your money goes and check your pension provider or bank is not investing in fossil fuels.
  • Reduce your consumption of single-use plastics
  • Recycle where you can and repair items - Recycling has never been easier and repair items rather than throwing them away when things break.
  • Avoid fast fashion and buy second hand - last year the IPCC estimated the fashion industry produces 10pc of global carbon dioxide emissions each year.
  • Avoid food waste - eat locally sourced produce, don't buy more than you need and compost.
Eaton Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Look after green spaces, plant trees and respect the environment - Credit: Archant

  • Get involved in community groups - look after your local environment, collectively lobby government.
  • Look after green spaces, plant trees and respect the environment
  • Get informed - find out what experts are saying about the climate crisis and by learning more you'll be able to make more informed choices.
  • Talk about the environment to spread awareness
  • Reduce your water consumption - recycling rainwater for your garden and be careful around the home

Most Read

  1. 1 Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?
  2. 2 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
  3. 3 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
  1. 4 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  2. 5 Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall
  3. 6 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  4. 7 'He WILL wake up' - wife tells of teacher's 203-day Covid fight for life
  5. 8 Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
  6. 9 Teenager stopped by stinger after hitting 70mph in 30mph zone
  7. 10 Vintage clothes fill shop that has been vacant for 20 years
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hemsby beach, Caister High Street and Heacham beach in the sunset.

Updated

Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus