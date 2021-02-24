Family, cuddles and the zoo - What you're looking forward to after lockdown

Published: 6:00 AM February 24, 2021

Seeing the family members you've been kept apart from, sharing a cuddle with a loved-one and visiting the beauty spots that have been just out of reach.

These are just some of the things you are looking forward to doing once lockdown measures are finally eased.

Prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced his "roadmap" for exiting lockdown, which will see restrictions lifted in increments between now and June 21.

It is then hoped, that if four crucial tests are met, that all restrictions will be able to be removed from this point and normal life can resume.

On this newspaper's Facebook page, we asked you what things you were looking forward to most when the restrictions are finally over - and almost 200 of you responded with a variety of things you have been pining for the past few months.

And among the things you are most looking forward to are reunions with family, getting a proper haircut and being able to tie the knot without limits on guests.

Gemma Louise said: "As much as seeing family is on the top of the list, it's going to be a while before we can see vulnerable members without any risk.

You may also want to watch:

"So until then, I'll be going to the beach, the zoo, play areas - anything and everything to make up on the year my daughter has missed out on."

Stephen Callaghan said: "Spending time with all the grandchildren."

Lisa Carlton wrote: "For my son to be able to be a child again."

Kate O'Mahoney said she was looking forward to Parkrun starting up again - the weekly 5km running events held on Saturday mornings in parks across the country.

Carol Fleming said: "Seeing my children and grandchildren. I haven't seen some of them for over a year now - they live a long way away and I miss them so much."

Reunions with absent friends and family members were a strong theme of the thread, while others were excited about getting the beauty treatments they've missed out on and returning to pubs and bars.

As it stands, pubs will be allowed to open for outdoor trade from April 12 and indoor trade from May 17.

Rebecca Paige Bradford said she was looking forward to "getting married with no restrictions".

Clare Barley said: "Just being able to sit in Norwich and people watch while enjoying a coffee."

David Robert Marsh said: "Sitting in a beer garden in the pub."