A sea of flowers has been left at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as mourners gather to pay their respect to the Queen - Credit: PA

The second day of national mourning has begun following the death of the Queen on Thursday.

A number of historic moments will take place this weekend as Operation London Bridge - the tightly-orchestrated protocol being followed in the wake of her passing - continues.

From gun salutes to proclamations, here is what you can expect to happen over the next two days.

Here is what will happen this weekend following the Queen's death - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Saturday

Saturday marks D-Day +1, or D+1, in the plans for the aftermath of the death, codenamed London Bridge.

At 10am, King Charles III will be proclaimed King at the Accession Council in the state apartments at St James’s Palace in London.

The event, attended by privy counsellors, is divided into two parts.

In the first part, the Privy Council will proclaim the King and formally approve various consequential orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation, without the King present.

The second part is held by the King of His Majesty’s first Privy Council.

King Charles III will be proclaimed King at the Accession Council today - Credit: Archant

The King will make his declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve orders in the council which facilitate continuity of the government.

The King will be accompanied by the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales as they are both privy counsellors.

The Principal Proclamation then follows at 11am.

It will be read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace. The proclamation will be read by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms. This will be the first public reading of the proclamation.

Flags will also be flown at full-mast from 11am for about 24 hours, which will be until one hour after the proclamations are made in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. They will then return to half-mast in mourning for the Queen.

Gun salutes will also take place at Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

A second proclamation will be read at the Royal Exchange in London at noon.

In mid-afternoon, the King will hold audiences with the prime minister and the cabinet.

A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which is to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The government is expected to confirm the length of national mourning, which is likely to be around 12 days, up to the day after the Queen’s funeral.

They are also expected to announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Sunday

The Queen’s coffin is expected to be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Proclamations will be read in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland devolved parliaments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.