National mourning day-by-day: What happens this week?

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaving Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

The Queen's coffin has begun its journey from Balmoral to Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral next Monday. Before then, the late monarch will lie in state, allowing the public to file past, while the new King will travel around the country. OWEN SENNITT reports on how events will unfold over the next seven days

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetary Patricia Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

Monday

The King and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, will travel to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences.

They will then fly to Scotland, arriving at Edinburgh Airport at 12.45pm before travelling to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the palace at 2.35pm in procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will be carried inside at 2.55pm.

The Royal couple, with other members of the Royal Family, will follow the procession on foot before attending a service of reflection for the life of the Queen in the cathedral at 3pm.

PABest The Princess Royal and her husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence travel behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through Aberdeen as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

The prime minister will also attend.

Afterwards the King will return to Holyrood to hold an audience with the first minister of Scotland, followed by an audience with the presiding officer of the Scottish parliament.

At 5.40pm the King and Queen's Consort will attend the Scottish parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

Joined by other members of the Royal Family, they will mount a vigil at 7.20pm at St Giles’ Cathedral and stay in Edinburgh overnight.

Members of the public await the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, it will pass along Canongate towards the Royal Mile as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. - Credit: PA

Tuesday

The new King and his wife will fly to Belfast and travel to Hillsborough Castle to view an exhibition on the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland.

The King will meet with the secretary of state for Northern Ireland and party leaders.

At 1.20pm, he will receive a message of condolence led by the speaker of the Northern Ireland assembly.

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the King and Queen's Consort will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of reflection, where they will be joined by the PM.

Before the service, the King will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

The Royal couple will then leave Belfast for London.

At 5pm, the Queen’s coffin will travel by road from St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland to Edinburgh Airport, where it will be flown to London, departing at 6pm.

After arriving at RAF Northolt at 6.55pm, the coffin will be driven to Buckingham Palace.

Its arrival at 8pm will be witnessed by the King and Queen's Consort, with other members of the Royal Family.

Wednesday

The King and Queen's Consort, with other members of the Royal Family, will lead a procession behind the late Queen’s coffin.

It will leave Buckingham Palace, carried on a gun carriage to the Palace of Westminster, at 2.22pm and arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

After a short service the Queen’s lying in state will begin, lasting for four days and ending on the morning of the state funeral.

The King and Queen's Consort will return to Buckingham Palace.

Thursday

Lying in state continues, with thousands of members of the public expected to process past the coffin.

Friday

Lying in state continues.

The King and Queen's Consort will visit Wales and the PM will join them in a service of reflection.

Floral tributes have been left at royal residences across the country following news of the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Saturday and Sunday

Lying in state continues.

Next Monday

Lying in state ends at 6.30am.

At 10.44am the Queen’s coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey in central London, where her state funeral will take place at 11am.

The day has been declared a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which, a Committal Service will take place in St George’s Chapel.