What to see in the sky in March: Space Station and Spring Equinox

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:00 AM March 1, 2022
The super moon rises above King's Lynn Minster. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A full moon over King's Lynn Minster in 2015

From Venus to the Worm Moon - here are some things to look out for in the sky in March.

The Moon

Phases for March are as follows:

  • New moon - March 2
  • First quarter - March 10
  • Worm Moon - March 18
    • This moon gets its name from the worms that appear as the soil warms in spring which invites birds to feed. Other common names are the Goose Moon and the Sugar Moon.
  • Last quarter - March 25
The Snow full moon captured in East Harling. 

The February Snow Moon captured in East Harling - Credit: Laura Anne

Spring Equinox

On March 20 the sun passes the equator and moves from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere.

The north pole begins to lean again towards the sun and night and day are roughly equal in length.

The Planet and Stars

Venus, Mars and Saturn will all appear low in the early morning sky to the southeast, with Saturn and Mars dimmer than the bright Venus.

March marks the end of Uranus' observational window, visible to the southwest in the early month and in the west by the middle of the month.

Neptune will be in conjunction with the sun on March 13 add therefore is not visible this month.

Mercury and Jupiter are unlikely to be seen by the naked eye in March.

Undated handout photo issued by Nasa of the International Space Station. As humanity marks the 20th

An image of the International Space Station from Nasa. - Credit: PA

The International Space Station

The space station will be visible above the UK from March 1 to 10.

On March 1, 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10, the station will appear in the west and move southeast.

On March 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, the station will appear in the east and move east.

The station will be visible in the early morning with times ranging from 3.30am to 5.30am.


