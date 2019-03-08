11 great things to eat and drink at this year's Royal Norfolk Show

We spoke to some of 2019's stallholders to find out what treats they have in store for showgoers this Wednesday and Thursday.

Funfetti macarons made by Macarons and More in Norwich Photo: Macarons and More Funfetti macarons made by Macarons and More in Norwich Photo: Macarons and More

Macarons and More

Tim Kinnaird's macarons are to die for, boasting crisp, delicate outer shells, and soft, melting interiors similar to anything you'll find in a fancy French patisserie over the Channel. The team will be bringing along all of their customer favourites, from rose, passionfruit and milk chocolate, to lemon, vanilla and cappuccino, as well as moreish salted caramel, and cookies and cream macarons. But, as the name suggests, it's not just macarons on the menu. Expect special one-off cakes created just for the show, piles of pastel-coloured meringues, and gooey brownies and blondies - all boxed up beautifully.

Old Hall Farm

Just three of the flavours of raw milk milkshake produced at Old Hall Farm, Woodton Picture: Tristan Holden Just three of the flavours of raw milk milkshake produced at Old Hall Farm, Woodton Picture: Tristan Holden

Fresh from launching their new café and farm shop in Woodton, the Mayhews will be at the show with a plethora of wonderful treats, showcasing their raw, grass-fed milk. Quench your thirst with their pure Jersey milkshakes in chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, butterscotch and coffee flavours. They're making their own strawberry, chocolate and caramel ice cream. And, new this year, delectable fudge made with the farm's pure Jersey cream. On top of that they'll be showcasing their own made milk-fed pork sausages, and raw Jersey butter.

Crush

Stephen Newham is launching his 'bags for good' project at this year's Royal Norfolk Show, offering reusable bags, with a donation from each going to a local charity. It's just part of a drive to make Crush products completely plastic-free. All the lids will now be made with recycled metal, and labels with recycled paper. Pop along to sample the large range of cooking and dipping oils, all made from nutritious cold-pressed Norfolk rapeseed oil - from smoked chilli infused oil, to egg-free Caesar dressing. And, brand new for 2019, Crush is introducing flavoured vinegars - horseradish, elderflower and raspberry. A dash of elderflower vinegar over strawberries with a sprinkle of sugar is heavenly.

Crush makes a range of rapeseed oil-based products including dressings Picture: Crush Foods Crush makes a range of rapeseed oil-based products including dressings Picture: Crush Foods

Sponge

Feast your eyes on the bouncy sponges from this Holt-based company. They'll have large whole cakes to serve up to eight people (including some gluten-free and vegan options), priced at £10 each, plus a range of cakes to buy by the slice, and their cutesy signature baby sponges - not for sharing and available at five for just £5. All the cakes have a classic, homemade taste and are made with good quality ingredients to traditional methods for an end result that's consistently good. Flavours include the new espresso martini cocktail cake (coffee chocolate sponge, Kahlua infused buttercream and sugar and cocoa dusting), Bakewell, and millionaires (vanilla and chocolate cake, toffee and caramel butter icing and chocolate drizzle).

Cute individual cakes by Sponge Picture: Sponge Cute individual cakes by Sponge Picture: Sponge

Candi's Chutney

Award-winner Candi Robertson's chutneys are very versatile indeed. As well as being part and parcel of a Norfolk cheeseboard or ploughmans, many of them can be used in sauces, stir fries or marinades. The range includes favourites such as the Norfolk Nobbly (like piccalilli but without cauliflower), and a Non Mango Mango Chutney, made to a traditional Kashmiri mango chutney recipe, but using Norfolk bramley apples instead. At the show Candi launches the latest in her line of seasonal chutneys in collaboration with Archangel Gin. Their 'waste' rhubarb goes into the new Rhubarb, Date and Gin-ger Chutney, which Candi says is a real treat for the connoisseur.

Bakeshack

Candi's chutney has been made with Archangel Gin's rhubarb Picture: Candi Robertson Candi's chutney has been made with Archangel Gin's rhubarb Picture: Candi Robertson

Nora Chan's pies are anything but ordinary. The cook's flaky goose fat pastry is swoonworthy, and rammed with exotic, fragrant ingredients and spices, from luxurious hints of truffle, to hand minced chicken. Flavours coming to the show include duck with spring onions and plum sauce, chicken with black truffle and wild mushrooms, and the British Pie Awards silver winner - Chinese aromatic ribs pie. Other tasty titbits, says Nora, include Scotch quail eggs with prawns, wild garlic and prawn crackers, beef curry arancini, chicken teriyaki arancini and duck bao buns.

Founding Drinks

Nora's chicken and black truffle pie. Picture: Bakeshack Nora's chicken and black truffle pie. Picture: Bakeshack

Matt and Steph have a treat for showgoers this year as they demonstrate how their spirits can be used to create delicious cocktails. The duo will be hosting tastings between 11am and 3pm each day. At 11am try a Wild Knight Chocolate Orange. At midday a Nelson's Golden Apple, followed by a Rosa Bellini at 1pm and at 2pm a Sapphire Martini crafted from their Boadicea gin. Follow the dry ice, and your nose, to the stand. And that's not all they have planned. Founding Drinks have teamed up with The Tealady (who makes james, jellies, marmalades and chutneys in Norfolk) to come up with a Boadicea Gin Jam. The Tealady combines cherries leftover from the distillation of Boadicea Gin Rosa, with Norfolk strawberries, redcurrants and raspberries, with a splash of Rosa Gin and hibiscus flower extract. Lovely spooned into prosecco, or alongside scones and clotted cream this summer.

Sandringham Apple Juice

If it's good enough for the queen….The juice purveyors can be found selling apple juice and cider from the Sandringham Estate, alongside bottles to take away. Also check out the brand new Toffee Apple liqueur and apple brandy. The first 50 paying customers can get their hands on a free bottle of the brand's new Apple and Raspberry drink.

Matt and Steph Brown with their Wild Knight English Vodka PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY Matt and Steph Brown with their Wild Knight English Vodka PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The Norfolk Cookie Company

From the folk behind The Scrummy Pig and The Norfolk Sausage Company comes this brand new business, which has seen the owners painstakingly experimenting and baking to ensure their cookies are the absolute best. There will be eight different flavours to try at the show, in bags of six, or as singles. These include mint chocolate chip, chocolate orange, and a granola cookie made with Crush Foods' granola.

Wildcraft

Mike's beers, spawned from his love of foraging and the Norfolk wilderness, will be available to try and buy at the show. Check out the Wild Bill Hiccup - made with local Maris Otter and a double roasted crystal barley, as well as Goldings and Challenger hops. And, if you can complete three easy tasks on the day, you can win yourself a free half pint of ale or a special Wildcraft cocktail!

Bullards

The Norwich-based distillery has teamed up with Parravani ice cream to launch a strawberry gin sorbet at the Royal Norfolk Show this year - a very elegant way to cool down after a day trekking around the fields. Bullards' Strawberry and Black Pepper Gin is infused with fresh Norfolk strawberries and a tickle of black pepper. Parravani then takes the steeped berries and gin to magically create their sorbet. The product plays a part in the distillery's ethos to be as sustainable as possible, and to achieve zero waste.