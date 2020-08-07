Search

Advanced search

What can you do if you see a dog left in a hot car?

PUBLISHED: 10:49 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 07 August 2020

With high temperatures this weekend, owners should remeber never to leave their dog in the car. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With high temperatures this weekend, owners should remeber never to leave their dog in the car. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

As temperatures hit the thirties today, it is always important to remind the public that dogs should not be left in cars.

The first step to helping a dog in distress should be to call the police on 101, or 999 depending on the urgency. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphotoThe first step to helping a dog in distress should be to call the police on 101, or 999 depending on the urgency. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you see a dog stuck in a hot car, what can you do?

Some owners still believe that leaving windows open or parking the car in shade is enough to keep their dog safe, but the RSPCA state that it can still be very dangerous for pets.

Even if you leave for a few minutes, the repercussions can be fatal.

Dogs pant as a way to cool down but when stuck in a car, which resembles an oven during hot weather, panting is not enough to stop them from overheating.

If left in a car, dogs can become dehydrated, develop heatstroke, or even die.

What can you do if you see a dog in danger?

First and foremost, you need to assess the urgency on the situation.

For non-emergencies, you should gather the details of the car.

‘Pay and display’ tickets can inform you of how long the dog has been in the car.

Alternatively, noting the car’s information and making an announcement if you’re at a shop or venue.

This information can also be used if you want to make a report to the police.

It is key that the dog is never left alone, if you are going to leave to get help then ensure there is someone to monitor the dog’s condition.

There is also an option of calling the RSCPA 24-hour cruelty line for advice on 0300 1234 99.

How do you know if it is an emergency?

There are several key signs to know if the dog has heatstroke or is in distress: heavy panting, dribbling, vomiting or diarrhoea, weakness, drowsiness or collapsing.

The RSPCA say that in emergencies, they may not be able to respond quickly enough.

If there are any signs of heatstroke, the public should dial 999 and inform the police for emergency animal welfare assistance.

Can I break the window to help the dog?

The police state on their website that it is not advisable to force entry into a vehicle yourself.

The first step should be to call the police on 101, or 999 depending on the urgency.

If the police don’t have time to get there, then a decision needs to be made as to whether you should take action by forcing entry.

If the situation needs forced entry then make sure the police are notified of what you’re doing.

You need to state what you’re doing, why you’re doing it and also it would be ideal to take photos or footage of the dog alongside any witnesses’ details.

You must have a lawful excuse to commit damage.

This needs a full assessment of the situation and you must be prepared to defend your actions in court if legal action is to be taken.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

City unhappy at ‘derisory’ Liverpool offer for Lewis

Norwich City Jamal Lewis has been the subject of interest from Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Rare dragonfly spotted at natural beauty spot in Norfolk

The southern migrant hawker dragonfly has been spreading from Europe through the southeast of the country, with several males seen recently at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Thompson Common. Photo: Mark Rayment

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Ex-MP to be sentenced for possessing indecent child movie

Former MP Eric Joyce, pictured here in 2012. Picture: PA

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Man taken to hospital with head injuries after A47 crash

The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE